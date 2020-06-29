152 Nepali students to return home from UAE on Tuesday

THT ONLINE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: As many as 152 hospitality management students, who were doing their internship at various hotels in United Arab Emirates (UAE), will return home in a Nepal Airlines flight tomorrow morning.

According to Binod Aryal, coordinator of Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM), as part of the course requirement, around 100 students from NATHM were sent to UAE for training a year ago.

However, the students are now returning home prior to completion of their internship in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

“The students do not have to go back to UAE now to complete their internship as we will adjust their training here in Nepal accordingly,” Aryal shared.

Binod Aryal quoted Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai as saying that he was really sensitive towards the students’ plights in far away lands and as such the ministry decided to repatriate them at earliest.

In coordination with the Tourism Ministry and other stakeholders, government is all set to bring home stranded Nepali students in UAE.

Upon landing at Tribhuvan International Airport, the returnees will be put in quarantine as per the government protocol.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook