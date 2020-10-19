2,388 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A total of 2,388 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday.

Among the newly infected, 2,008 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 281 and 99 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

Kathmandu still leads as the district with highest number of active cases.

Twelve districts including the three valley districts, Morang, Sunsari, Makawanpur, Surkhet, Chitwan, Kaski, Dang, Banke and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases of infection.

According to today’s data, Mustang is the lone district in the country with zero active cases.

Eighteen coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 757.

Nepal registered 3,790 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 136,036, on Monday.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook