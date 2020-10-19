Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 136,036 with 3,790 new cases recorded on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,790 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 136,036, on Monday.

There are currently 40,778 active cases of infection while 4,470 people are staying at quarantine facilities across the country.

A total of 2,335 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far, 94,501 people have recovered from Covid-19.

Eighteen new fatalities have been reported today, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 757.

On Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advanced to 132,246 with 2,942 fresh infections.

