18 Covid-19 fatalities recorded today, death-toll advances to 757

KATHMANDU: Eighteen more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

The nationwide Covid-19 death-toll has, as such, advanced to 757.

Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease.

On Sunday, Ministry of Health reported 12 fatalities from coronavirus infection after which the nationwide Covid-19 death-toll had reached 739.

Since the pandemic started, over 1.1 million people have died due to COVID-19, with the global fatality rate hovering around 2.8 percent of the total cases.

