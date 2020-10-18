2,942 fresh infections take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 132,246 on Sunday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 2,942 additional coronavirus infection cases on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 132,246.

There are currently 39,341 active cases of infection in the country. Similarly, 4,831 people are staying at quarantine facilities in various parts across the country.

As many as 2,326 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far 92,166 people have recovered from Covid-19.

Twelve new fatalities have been reported on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 739.

On Saturday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advanced to 129,304 with 3,167 fresh infections.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook