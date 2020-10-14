Nepal | October 14, 2020

2,638 new cases take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 117,996 on Wednesday

Published: October 14, 2020 4:27 pm On: Kathmandu
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 2,638 fresh coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 117,996.

Among the new cases, 1,403 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone.

There are currently 36,367 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,666 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

As many as 2,174 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far 80,954 people have recovered from the infection.

Twelve new fatalities were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally to 675.

On Tuesday, Nepal registered 3,556 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of infections to 115,358.

