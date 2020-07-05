30 new Covid-19 cases surface in Kathmandu valley on Sunday, tally nears 200

THT Online

KATHMANDU: With the detection of 30 additional cases, Kathmandu valley’s coronavirus infection tally has neared 200 on Sunday.

The Ministry of health and population confirmed that 27 cases had surfaced in the capital city in the last 24 hours while, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported two and one cases respectively. The valley’s tally, as such, has reached 183.

With the latest additions, Kathmandu’s Covid-19 case count stands at 136 while that of Bhaktaput and Lalitpur stands at 29 and 18.

Nepal recorded 293 new cases on Sunday which took the national tally closer to the 16k mark.

