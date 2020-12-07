301 Nepalis die of Coronavirus in 49 countries

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: More than 300 Nepalis have succumbed to coronavirus infection in several countries across the world, according to Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA)’s Health Committee.

With two more Nepalis, one each in Germany and India who died from the flu-like infection this week, the worldwide death toll of Nepali people has reached 301. Germany reported the first death of a Nepali person from the virus there, said NRNA’s COVID-19 High Level Committee coordinator Chiran Sharma.

According to the Health Committee‘s coordinator Dr Sanjeev Sapkota, more Nepalis have been reported to have contracted the deadly infection this week in Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal and India.

As of now, 48,639 Nepalis in 49 countries have tested positive where as 44,671 have recovered. The recovery rate is 91 percent.

