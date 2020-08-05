Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The health ministry has stated that of the 10,853 samples collected at three entry points to Kathmandu – Nagdhunga, Sanga and Pharping — 40 have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the health ministry, of the 6,064 samples collected at Nagdhunga, 16 tested positive for COV- ID; of the 3,482 samples collected at Sanga, 13 tested positive and of the 1,307 samples collected at Pharping, 11 tested positive for the contagion.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

