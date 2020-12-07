442 new coronavirus infections reported in Kathmandu Valley on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 442 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday.

Of the total 1,014 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 344 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 67 and 31 infections respectively.

188 of those newly infected in the valley are females while 254 are males.

Currently, there are 5,074 active infections in Kathmandu. The number of similar cases in Lalitpur is 1,040 and that in Bhaktapur is 444. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 12,948.

So far, 414 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 96 in Bhaktapur, and 124 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death toll has advanced to 1,614.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kaski are the three districts to have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang and Dolpa are the only two districts with zero live infections at present.

