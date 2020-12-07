1,014 new cases recorded on Monday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 241,995

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,014 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 241,995.

Of the total cases, 370 are females while 644 are males. In the last 24 hours, 442 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley.

Likewise, 1,628 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 227,433 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 94 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 12,948.

Meanwhile, 20 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,614.

According to the health ministry, 6,220 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,790,739 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 527 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Sunday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 240,981 with 1,096 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 67 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.5 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 46 million people have recovered from the disease while nearly 19 million cases are still active.

