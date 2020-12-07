20 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,614

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Twenty more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,614.

Meanwhile, 1,014 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 241,995.

More than 67 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 1.5 million people​ have lost their lives.

On Sunday, seventeen individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

