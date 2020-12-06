Nepal’s Covid-19 case count reaches 240,981 on Sunday with 1,096 new infections

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 240,981 as 1,096 additional infections emerged on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 408 are females while 688 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 484 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 351 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 74 and 59 cases respectively. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.

Likewise, 1,752 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 225,805 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 93.7 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 13,582.

Meanwhile, seventeen more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,594.

According to the health ministry, 6,495 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,784,519 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 536 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Saturday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 239,885 with 1,024 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 66 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.5 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 45 million people have recovered from the disease while around 18 million cases are still active.

