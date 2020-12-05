Nepal’s Covid-19 case count reaches 239,885 on Saturday with 1,024 new infections

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 239,885 as 1,024 additional infections emerged on Saturday.

Of the total cases, 402 are females while 622 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 460 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.

Likewise, 2,206 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 224,053 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 93.4 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 14,255.

Meanwhile, ten more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,577.

According to the health ministry, 6,074 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,778,024 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 536 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 238,861 with 1,272 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 66 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.5 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 45 million people have recovered from the disease while around 18 million cases are still active.

