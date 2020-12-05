Nepal’s Covid-19 case count reaches 239,885 on Saturday with 1,024 new infections

KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 239,885 as 1,024 additional infections emerged on Saturday.
Of the total cases, 402 are females while 622 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 460 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.
Likewise, 2,206 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 224,053 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 93.4 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 14,255.
Meanwhile, ten more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,577.
According to the health ministry, 6,074 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,778,024 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 536 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 238,861 with 1,272 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 66 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.5 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 45 million people have recovered from the disease while around 18 million cases are still active.
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 606 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday. Of the total 1,272 new cases in the country, Kathmandu reported 440 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 125 and 41 infections respectively. 247 of those newl Read More...
GAIGHAT: As many as five persons were injured after an unidentified group set off multiple explosive devices in the premise of Saurya Cement Industry in Katari Muncipality-8 of Udayapur district on Thursday night. Police have identified the injured as Bishnu Bahadur Magar (24) from Katari-8, Nabi Read More...
BANIYANI: A huge fire broke out at the Namaste Ply Industry at Chaitubari, Birtamod-2 in Jhapa district this morning and gutted property worth Rs 3 million. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of District Police Office Jhapa, Rakesh Thapa, a short circuit led to the fire. The industry Read More...
DHANGADHI: A head constable and two constables of Nepal Police have been suspended after a rape and murder suspect ran away from their custody in Doti district. Head Constable Dhana Singh Samanta, constable duo Raju Kumar BK and Naresh Dhami have been suspended, according to Sudurpaschim Province Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,771,950 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...
TORONTO: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has been named the 2020 Canadian Player of the Year, Canada Soccer said on Thursday, on the back of a remarkable season with the Bundesliga club. The 20-year-old left back, who also claimed the honour in 2018, enjoyed a stellar year in which the German clu Read More...
MELBOURNE: Concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets as India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first Twenty20 match in Canberra on Friday but the win was soured by an apparent hamstring injury to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. In a contest laced with controversy, Jadeja top-edged in Read More...
LONDON: More than 64.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,505,057 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...