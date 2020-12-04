Nepal’s Covid-19 case count reaches 238,861 on Friday with 1,272 new infections

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 238,861 as 1,272 additional infections emerged on Friday.

Of the total cases, 484 are females while 788 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 606 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 450 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 125 and 31 cases respectively. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 15,447.

Meanwhile, 16 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,567.

Likewise, 1,575 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 221,847 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 92.9 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 8,031PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,771,950 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 537 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Thursday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 237,589 with 1,343 newly confirmed cases.

Nearly 65 million people globally have been infected by the disease and the worst-affected country, the United States, is currently battling a third wave of coronavirus infections.

