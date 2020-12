Ten more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,577

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ten more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,577.

Meanwhile, 1,024 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 239,885.

Over 1.5 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 66 million.

On Friday, sixteen individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

