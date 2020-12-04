16 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,567

KATHMANDU: 16 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,567.
Meanwhile, 1,272 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 238,861.
Over 1.5 million people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 with one death reported every nine seconds on average in the past week, as vaccinations are set to begin in December in a handful of developed nations.
On Thursday, 13 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.
CHITWAN: Government is set to conduct the long-awaited rhino census in Chitwan, Parsa, Bardiya and Shukla Phanta national parks. It had been planned to conduct rhino census in 2018 after a large number of rhinos were swept away by the flood and many others died in natural disasters in 2017. H Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal, in its regular update, shared the latest data related to coronavirus pandemic in our country. Till date, 1,763,919 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,289 tests were performed in the last 24 h Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 561 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday. Of the new cases, 250 are females and 311 are males. As many as 455 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 80 and 26 cas Read More...
CAPE TOWN: South Africa have left out former captain Faf du Plessis from their squad for the One Day International series against England, which starts at Newlands on Friday. The 36-year-old, who retired from test cricket earlier this year, is being rested for the three-match series after compe Read More...
TURIN: Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal of his remarkable career in a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday as Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match. Federico Chiesa, with his first-ever Champions League goal, and Alv Read More...
MANCHESTER: Brazilian Neymar scored twice and his compatriot Fred was sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to throw Champions League Group H wide open. United, PSG and RB Leipzig all on nine points heading into next week's final round Read More...
KATHMANDU: Night business entrepreneurs based in the touristic hub of Thamel today demonstrated in Kathmandu demanding the resumption of night life amid the COVID-19 crisis. 'Night businesses' were badly affected after the Government of Nepal had imposed a ban on 'entertainment sector' upon adven Read More...
KATHMANDU: As the world is observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) today, Sanu Maya Gurung of Lalitpur struggles to meet her daily ends after suffering from spinal injury 25 years ago. For the last six years, Gurung has been selling corns on a cart at roadsides in Kat Read More...