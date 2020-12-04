16 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,567

THT Online

KATHMANDU: 16 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,567.

Meanwhile, 1,272 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 238,861.

Over 1.5 million people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 with one death reported every nine seconds on average in the past week, as vaccinations are set to begin in December in a handful of developed nations.

On Thursday, 13 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

