13 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,551

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Thirteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,551.

Meanwhile, 1,343 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 237,589.

Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 64 million.

On Wednesday, nine individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook