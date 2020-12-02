Nepal | December 02, 2020

Nine more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,538

Nine more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,538

Published: December 02, 2020 4:30 pm
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Nine more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,538.

Meanwhile, 1,490 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 236,246.

Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 63 million.

On Tuesday, twenty-one individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

