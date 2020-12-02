Nine more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,538

KATHMANDU: Nine more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,538.
Meanwhile, 1,490 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 236,246.
Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 63 million.
On Tuesday, twenty-one individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.
KATHMANDU: A new research finds that men, younger people, and those with conservative political views are less likely to comply with Covid-19 measures including social distancing. The findings of the study from BI Norwegian Business School also confirm that detailed instructions on the virus and Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A teenage boy who was injured in a knife attack died in the course of treatment in Rautahat district, on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Nandakishor Ram (18) of Brindaban Municipality-3 in the district. Local resident Ravi Ram (19) allegedly stabbed his neighbour Na Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 530 of 1304 cases reported today from Kathmandu valley Till date, 1,746,330 tests throu Read More...
MUNICH: Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez is likely to leave the German champions at the end of the season when his contract runs out, he said on Monday. The 32-year-old former Spain international has been at Bayern since 2012 but was set to leave before the season after losing his startin Read More...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone confirmed that forward Luis Suarez is close to a return to action following his positive COVID-19 test. The Uruguayan tested positive while on international duty earlier this month and has yet to resume training with Atleti. However, Simeone believes a Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A murder accused who had been absconding for eight months was arrested in Rautahat district on Monday night. Police identified the arrestee as Tej Narayan Das (45) of Katahariya Municipality-1 in Rautahat district. Das was reportedly on the run after he beat Sudeep Yadav to death Read More...
PAARL: Dawid Malan returned to his home town on Sunday to steer England to a four-wicket win over South Africa in their second Twenty20 international in Paarl as they clinched the three-match series. The 33-year-old Malan, who was born in England but grew up in the Winelands town and made his fir Read More...
CHENNAI: Separated from her parents, Jayashree Ponrajan spent most of her teenage years trapped in a form of bonded labour - forced to live and work in the spinning mills of southern India. It took Ponrajan years to find a way out, but ever since then she has been denouncing the recruitment of t Read More...