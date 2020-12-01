Nepal’s Covid death-toll at 1529 with 21 more fatalities reported Tuesday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 21 additional coronavirus fatalities following which the total deaths from the disease have reached 1529.

Globally, over 1.4 million deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded while the total cases amount to 63.3 million.

On Tuesday, 1304 new infections were reported of the 8583 total tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

Likewise, 2073 people who were infected earlier tested negative for the disease in the past day.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook