Nepal’s Covid-19 case count reaches 234,756 on Tuesday with 1,304 new infections

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 234,756 as 1,304 additional infections emerged on Tuesday.

Of the total cases, 501 are females while 803 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 530 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 409 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 85 and 36 cases respectively. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.

Likewise, 2,073 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 216,594 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 92.3 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 16,633.

Meanwhile, 21 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,529.

According to the health ministry, 8,583 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,746,330 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 616 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 233,452 with 1,474 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 63 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 43 million people have recovered from the disease while nearly 18 million cases are still active.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook