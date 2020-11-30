Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 233,452 on Monday with 1,474 fresh infections

KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 233,452 as 1,474 additional infections emerged on Monday.
Of the total cases, 602 are females while 872 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 809 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 615 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 125 and 69 cases respectively. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases, which on an average, reports half of the daily reported live infections.
Likewise, 1,931 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 214,521 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 91.9 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 17,423.
Meanwhile, 29 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,508.
According to the health ministry, 9,911 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,737,747 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 535 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Sunday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 231,978 with 1,255 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 63 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 43 million people have recovered from the disease while around 17 million cases are still active.
