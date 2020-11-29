THT Online

KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 231,978 as 1255 additional infections emerged on Sunday.

The capital hosts the highest amount of active cases which, on an average, reports half of the daily reported live infections.

Likewise, 1404 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry.

As such, a total of 212,590 people have recovered from the disease since the first case was reported. It indicates the current recovery rate is well over 90 per cent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 17,909.

Meanwhile, 25 more fatalities have taken the total death toll to 1479.

A total of 1,727,836 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 632 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Saturday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 230,723 with 1,380 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 61 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 42 million people have recovered from the disease while around 17 million cases are still active.

