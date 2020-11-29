KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 231,978 as 1255 additional infections emerged on Sunday.
The capital hosts the highest amount of active cases which, on an average, reports half of the daily reported live infections.
Likewise, 1404 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry.
As such, a total of 212,590 people have recovered from the disease since the first case was reported. It indicates the current recovery rate is well over 90 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 17,909.
Meanwhile, 25 more fatalities have taken the total death toll to 1479.
A total of 1,727,836 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 632 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Saturday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 230,723 with 1,380 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 61 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 42 million people have recovered from the disease while around 17 million cases are still active.
GAIGHAT: A teenage boy died after he was hit by a tractor in Triyuga Municipality-15 of Udayapur district on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Hikmat Nepali (16), local resident of Huwas Dahar. The tractor (Sa 1 Ta 5797) belonging to Pabitra Construction hit Nepali who was di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli presented his report amid the party's secretariat meeting held on Saturday. The written report was put forward by PM Oli today in response to the 19-page political report earlier presented by the party's ot Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu Valley registers 645 new cases on Saturday Till date, 1,719,828 tests through Read More...
SYDNEY: Indian players will lose 20 percent of their match fees for taking more than the allotted time for bowling their overs in the first one-day international against hosts Australia in Sydney, the International Cricket Council said on Saturday. Virat Kohli's men were found one over short of t Read More...
SRINAGAR: Thousands of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir voted Saturday amid tight security and freezing cold temperatures in the first phase of local elections, the first since New Delhi revoked the disputed region’s semiautonomous status. Nearly 6 million people across the region’ Read More...
KASKI: Sports activities including practice and training sessions at the Pokhara Stadium have resumed following a halt of almost eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Resumption of training sessions is in line with the government's direction to resume sports activities at the stadium, said t Read More...
NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers in and around the Indian capital on Saturday pressed on with their protest against agricultural legislation they said could devastate crop prices, while the government sought talks with their leaders. Some protesters burned an effigy of Prime Minister Modi Read More...
MANCHESTER: Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City hammered Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday -- the fourth straight time Pep Guardiola's side have beaten the Clarets at home by that scoreline. City had netted just 10 goals in their open Read More...