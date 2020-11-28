1,380 new cases recorded on Saturday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 230,723

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 1,380 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 230,723.
Of the total cases, 546 are females while 834 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 645 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 485 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 124 and 36 cases respectively.
Likewise, 515 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 211,186 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 91.5 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 18,083.
Meanwhile, 19 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,454.
According to the health ministry, 9,368 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,719,828 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 618 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 229,343 with 1,703 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 61 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 42 million people have recovered from the disease while around 17 million cases are still active.
KATHMANDU: China's Minister of National Defence and the first-ranked State Councillor, Wei Fenghe, is paying a one-day working visit to Nepal on Sunday. The Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the Minis Read More...
RAJBIRAJ: At a time when the 16-day campaign against gender based violence is running across the nation, and the globe, two women in Saptari district have been physically assaulted. Bulbul Devi Yadav, a 45-year-old resident of Babhangama Katti in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality-6, was be Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 822 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday. Of the new cases, 379 are females and 443 are males. As many as 599 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 160 and 63 cases respecti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 822 additional Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Friday Till date, 1,710,4 Read More...
LONDON: Following is a selection of quotes from top-flight club managers on Diego Maradona, following his death: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp "The best through my lifetime. Maybe it is not right anymore because I have seen Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Lionel (Messi) many times now as well. In m Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand greeted international cricket back in the country with a thrilling five-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 against West Indies on Friday. Kieron Pollard's blistering 75 not out powered West Indies to a commanding 180-7 in the Auckland contest which was reduced to 16-ov Read More...
LONDON: More than 60.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,431,297 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
SYDNEY: Steve Smith and Aaron Finch led the way with centuries as Australia opened their home summer with a one-day victory over India by 66 runs on Friday in the first men's international played in front of a crowd since March. The capacity of the Sydney Cricket Ground was reduced by 50% becau Read More...