1,380 new cases recorded on Saturday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 230,723

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 1,380 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 230,723.

Of the total cases, 546 are females while 834 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 645 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 485 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 124 and 36 cases respectively.

Likewise, 515 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 211,186 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 91.5 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 18,083.

Meanwhile, 19 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,454.

According to the health ministry, 9,368 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,719,828 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 618 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 229,343 with 1,703 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 61 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 42 million people have recovered from the disease while around 17 million cases are still active.

