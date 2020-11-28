19 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll advances to 1,454

Nepal | November 28, 2020

KATHMANDU: Nineteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,454.

Meanwhile, 1,380 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 230,723.

Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 61 million.

On Friday, twenty-three individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

