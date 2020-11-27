1,703 new cases recorded on Friday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 229,343

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 1,703 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 229,343.

Of the total cases, 696 are females while 1,007 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 822 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 599 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 160 and 63 cases respectively.

Likewise, 1,236 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 209,435 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 91.9 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 17,237.

Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,435.

According to the health ministry, 10,460 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,710,460 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 601 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Thursday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 227,640 with 1,614 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 60 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 42 million people have recovered from the disease while around 17 million cases are still active.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook