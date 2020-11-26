1,614 new cases recorded on Thursday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 227,640

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,614 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 227,640.

Of the total cases, 640 are females while 974 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 785 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 620 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 114 and 51 cases respectively.

Likewise, 1,437 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 209,435 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 92 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 16,793.

Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,412.

According to the health ministry, 9,491 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,700,000 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 680 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 226,026 with 1,948 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 60 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, nearly 42 million people have recovered from the disease while around 17 million cases are still active.

