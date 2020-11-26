23 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,412

KATHMANDU: Twenty-three more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,412.
Meanwhile, 1,614 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 227,640.
Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 60 million.
On Wednesday, twenty-eight individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.
