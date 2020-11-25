28 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1389

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Twenty-eight more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1389.

Meanwhile, 1948 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 226,026.

Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 59 million.

On Tuesday, twenty-four individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

