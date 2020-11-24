Twenty-four more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,361

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Twenty-four more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,361.

1,790 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 224,078.

Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 59 million.

On Monday, sixteen individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook