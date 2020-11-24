1,790 new cases recorded on Tuesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 224,078

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 1,790 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 224,078.

In the last 24 hours, 947 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 692 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 190 and 65 cases respectively.

Likewise, 2,791 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 204,858 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 17,859.

Meanwhile, twenty-four more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,361.

According to the health ministry, 10,843 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,681,299 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date. The recovery rate, as such, is 91 per cent.

Currently, there are 627 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 222,228 with 1,980 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 59 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.3 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 39 million people have recovered from the disease while around 16 million cases are still active.

