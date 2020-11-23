1,980 new cases recorded on Monday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 222,288

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,980 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 222,288.
Of the total infections, 789 are females and 1,191 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,007 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 779 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 143 and 85 cases respectively.
Likewise, 3,043 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 202,067 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 90.9 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 18,884.
Meanwhile, 16 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,337.
According to the health ministry, 10,381 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,670,456 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 629 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Sunday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 220,308 with 1,669 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 58 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.3 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 39 million people have recovered from the disease while around 16 million cases are still active.
