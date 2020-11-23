16 more fatalities take Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll to 1,337

KATHMANDU: Sixteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,337.
1,980 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 222,288.
Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 58 million.
On Sunday, 16 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,321.
