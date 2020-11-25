1,948 new cases recorded on Wednesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 226,026

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,948 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 226,026.
Of the total cases, 774 are females while 1,174 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 835 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 635 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 113 and 87 cases respectively.
Likewise, 3,140 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 207,998 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 92 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 16,639.
Meanwhile, 28 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,389.
According to the health ministry, 9,210 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,690,509 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 669 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 224,078 with 1,790 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 59 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.3 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 40 million people have recovered from the disease while around 16 million cases are still active.
MUNICH: Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is doubtful for next week's Champions League group game against RB Salzburg after picking up an injury in their 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday. The French player was taken off after 18 minutes of the Bundesliga match following a fall. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal said on Tuesday that the government is working to ensure that Nepalis will receive Covid-19 vaccine with its availability. "Necessary legal steps have been taken to make sure that the management and availability of the vaccine is ea Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today nominated Nepal's former skipper Paras Khadka in the ICC Men's Associate Player of the Decade award category. Three Scottish players Klye Coetzer, Callum Macleod, Richie Berrington; Asad Vala of Papua New Guinea; and Peter Borren of the Net Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 947 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday Till date, 1,681,299 tests Read More...
LONDON: More than 59.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,397,239 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Tuesday that any COVID-19 vaccine could lead to side-effects in some people, as even popular medicines do, and that the government would only go by science in finalising one for the country. The comments came ahead of the possible lau Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as five persons lost their lives while four others sustained injuries in a jeep accident at Buddha of Dasrathchand Municipality in Baitadi district, on Tuesday. The District Police Office, Baitadi, identified the victims as Kalawati Chand, 75, of Shumaya Rural Municipality-4, B Read More...
NEW DELHI: India coach Ravi Shastri acknowledged his team lack Australia's pink-ball experience but is convinced their "fabulous five" pacemen can bowl the tourists to a second successive test series victory Down Under. Australia have played seven day-night tests, the most by any country, s Read More...