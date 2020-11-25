1,948 new cases recorded on Wednesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 226,026

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,948 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 226,026.

Of the total cases, 774 are females while 1,174 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 835 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 635 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 113 and 87 cases respectively.

Likewise, 3,140 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 207,998 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 92 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 16,639.

Meanwhile, 28 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,389.

According to the health ministry, 9,210 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,690,509 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 669 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 224,078 with 1,790 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 59 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.3 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 40 million people have recovered from the disease while around 16 million cases are still active.

