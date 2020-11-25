Kathmandu valley reports 835 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 835 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 350 are females and 485 are males.

As many as 635 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 113 and 87 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 7,660 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,499 and 580 respectively.

Meanwhile, 28 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1,389.

The nationwide infection count advanced to 226,026 with 1,948 new cases today.

