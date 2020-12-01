530 of 1304 cases reported today from Kathmandu valley

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 530 new cases of coronavirus infection surfaced in the three districts of the Kathmandu valley, today.

Of the total cases, 409 were reported in the capital alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 85 and 36 infections respectively.

240 of the infected are females and 290 are males.

Currently, there are 6806 active infections in Kathmandu. The number of similar cases in Lalitpur is 1361 and that in Bhaktapur is 604. The total active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 16633.

So far, 386 fatalities from Covid have been reported in Kathmandu, 93 in Bhaktapur and 114 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death toll is 1529.

The three districts of the valley along with Kaski, Jhapa and Morang have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang and Dolpa are the only two districts with zero live infections at present.

