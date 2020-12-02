Nepal’s Covid-19 case count reaches 236,246 on Wednesday with 1,490 new infections

KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 236,246 as 1,490 additional infections emerged on Wednesday.
Of the total cases, 565 are females while 925 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 723 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 531 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 134 and 58 cases respectively. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.
Likewise, 1,567 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 218,161 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 92.3 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 16,547.
Meanwhile, nine more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,538.
According to the health ministry, 8,300 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,754,630 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 605 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 234,756 with 1,304 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 63 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 43 million people have recovered from the disease while around 18 million cases are still active.
