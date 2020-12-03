Nepal’s Covid-19 case count reaches 237,589 Thursday with 1,343 new infections

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 237,589 as 1,343 additional infections emerged on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 534 are females while 809 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 561 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 455 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 80 and 26 cases respectively. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.

Likewise, 2,111 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 220,272 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 92.7 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 15,766.

Meanwhile, thirteen more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,551.

According to the health ministry, 9,289 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,763,919 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Currently, there are 576 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 236,246 with 1,490 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 64 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.4 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 44 million people have recovered from the disease while around 18 million cases are still active.

