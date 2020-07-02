49-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passes away in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: A 49-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passed away on Wednesday evening at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), where he was receiving treatment.
Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, confirmed the passing of the baby. The infant — resident of Dhaulagiri Municipality-4 in Myagdi district — had been admitted to TUTH in Kathmandu on June 23.
The child was taken to the hospital after having problems in his health and was diagnosed with the disease on Tuesday. He was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was under ventilator support.
The Ministry further stated that the infant had also undergone first phase of dialysis.
This is the first instance of an infant death related to Covid-19 in the country. With this, the total death-toll in the country stands at 31.
