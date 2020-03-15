74 plainclothes cops face disciplinary action

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 14

Metropolitan Police Office has stripped 74 police personnel of their responsibility as undercover agents after they allegedly failed to perform up to the mark.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Lal Gyawali, MPO spokesperson, said all 74 cops were transferred to Maharajgunj-based Metropolitan Armed Police Battalion with effect from today. Of them, 17 are inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, while others are head constables and constables. They were working under all three metropolitan police ranges of Kathmandu valley.

“MPO decided to transfer them to the battalion en masse after they could not perform their duties efficiently in a professional manner. It is also aimed at improving police conduct and boosting public confidence in the security agency,” he said. According to MPO, they will also be provided with seven-day corrective training at the National Police Academy.

Deputy Inspector General Bishwaraj Pokharel, MPO incharge, said new undercover cops would be appointed after thorough assessment of their conduct and track record.

“We will introduce a system of monthly performance evaluation of each plainclothes cop to ensure that they work well,” he said.

Recently, outlawed Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal managed to detonate an improvised explosive device on the premises of the house of former minister of communications and information technology Gokul Prasad Baskota in Bhaktapur.

Dozens of plainclothes cops fanning out across the valley had failed to collect prior intelligence on the premeditated plan of the Chand-led CPN cadres Nepal Police mobilises its secret agents to collect information about the country’s public security, financial crime, terrorism, corruption, cross-border crime, money laundering, smuggling of contraband and human trafficking, among others. Recently, the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority had urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to pursue policy and procedural reforms to boost professionalism, investigative efficiency and morale of police personnel.

According to the annual report (2018-19) of the anti-graft body, Nepal Police could play a vital role to maintain law and order.

The MoHA was also suggested that MPO should incorporate subjects of ethics, morality and honesty in basic training programme for police personnel so that they are not lured into bribery and collusion with criminal groups. As per the report, the MoHA should strengthen internal control system of Nepal Police, as plainclothes cops deployed for intelligence gathering were found to have been involved in unauthorised activities.

A version of this article appears in print on March 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

