785 additional Covid-19 cases reported in the valley on Thursday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 785 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 337 are females and 448 are males.

As many as 620 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 114 and 51 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is at present is 7644 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1494 and 589 respectively.

On Thursday, the nationwide coronavirus tally reached 227,640 with 1614 new infections.

Meanwhile, 23 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1412 today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook