94 quarantined people coronavirus free

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 5

All 94 people quarantined at Kharipati, Bhaktapur, have tested negative for coronavirus.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Bikas Devkota confirmed the negative tests of all 94 people at the daily press briefing at the ministry today.

These 94 people had entered the country via air on March 21 from coronavirus-hit countries. Devkota also said that as per the Cabinet’s decision, the ministry would conduct rapid test for coronavirus in Kailali, Kanchanpur and Baglung districts where new positive cases were recently found.

Devkota also said that all those who came from foreign countries after March 14, family members of COVID-19 positive cases and people who came in contact with positive cases and families around the positive persons’ house would be tested for the disease.

Devkota said as per the details entered in mobile application, 150 people were in the red zone meaning they could be COVID-19 suspects. He also said that the government had started tracing people who came in contact with three persons who had tested positive yesterday. He said 113 people were undergoing treatment in isolation wards in various hospitals, of which 12 were undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 06, 2020 of the Himalayan Times.

