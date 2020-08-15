98 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley reported 98 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday. After recording over a hundred cases four days in a row, Covid-19 count within the valley fell slightly below the 100-mark today.
Of the 98 cases, 80 cases surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur logged nine cases each.
With today’s additions, active case count in Kathmandu stands at 1,316, as per the Health Ministry’s latest data. Lalitpur and Bhaktapur currently have 195 and 93 active cases, respectively.
Kathmandu and four other districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat and Mahottari — have over 500 active cases of infection, the highest in the country.
Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 26,019 with the detection of 468 cases today.
Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has crossed 100 and stands at 102.
