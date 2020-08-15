Nepal’s Covid-19 tally crosses 26k mark as 468 new cases surface Saturday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 468 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide count to 26,019.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,047 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 98 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the contagion, 124 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 17,201.
As of today, there are 8,193 active cases of infection in the country while 14,448 people are under quarantine.
At present, five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, and Humla. Likewise, five districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.
Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 102.
On Friday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally had reached 25,551 with 594 new recorded cases.
