Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100; three fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, on Saturday.
A 40-year-old male, resident of Mayadevi Rural Municipality-7 in Kapilvastu district, died from the respiratory infection today at the Butwal-based Lumbini Provincial Hospital.
Another male patient, aged 60, breathed his last at the Gandak-based temporary COVID-19 hospital at 7:00 pm on August 14. He was a resident of Birgunj Metropolitan City-12, Parsa.
Likewise, a 50-year-old man from Janaknandani Rural Municipality-4 in Dhanusha also succumbed to the infection on August 13.
With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 102.
Province wise, nine fatalities (all males) have been recorded in Province 1 while Province 2 has the highest Covid-19 mortality with 44 deaths (33 males and 11 females). Bagmati Province comes next to Province 2 in terms of death-toll as 18 fatalities (13 males, five females) have been registered in the province.
Likewise, six deaths (all males) have been reported in Gandaki Province, while 13 deaths (10 males, three females) have been registered in Province 5. Karnali Province’s coronavirus fatality count stands at four (all males) while Sudurpaschim has logged eight deaths (five males, three females) so far.
In total, 80 males and 22 females have lost their lives to the disease in Nepal.
