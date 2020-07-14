Absconding murder suspect held after 13 years

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, July 13

Police have nabbed one of the two prime murder suspects of the much-hyped Sitapaila murder case that had happened 13 years ago.

Two workers at a saw mill had allegedly killed its owner, his wife and inflicted serious injuries to their 15-year-old son on the night of 2 January 2007, over trivial issues.

Both the prime suspects had been at large since then.

The Central Investigation Bureau, which had investigated the event since the beginning, was finally able to arrest the prime suspect Jay Kishor Shah of Sarlahi from the Nepal-India border area of Banke district, yesterday.

Shah and his accomplice Pratap Rana had allegedly used sharp weapons to kill their boss, the owners of Kantipur Saw Mill, Natikajii Subedi, 45, his wife Sanu Subedi, 44, in their rented room near the saw mill. The duo had also indiscriminately used the weapons on the Subedi couple’s 15-yearold son Bilav Subedi the same night. But the boy had survived the attack, and had been pressing the police to find the murderers of his parents since then.

The CIB, issuing a press release today, said that both partners in crime had then absconded to India, and were living in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Shah had also acquired a ration card from Indian government after two years. But, Rana had left Lucknow after two years.

Shah was arrested on the basis of police intelligence. We were constantly keeping a close eye on him. The man was identified on the basis of technical analysis, facial recognition and other physical features.

“We are now confident that Rana will also come in our clutches with information from Shah,” the CIB press release reads.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook