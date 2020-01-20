THT Online

KATHMANDU: Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe has resigned from her post. She resigned as per Article 91(6 kha) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Tumbahangphe handed over her resignation to the Parliament Secretariat on Monday afternoon. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives has remained vacant for long. I have, time and again, represented the voices of members of this esteemed parliament that such situation must no longer continue. Now that the longstanding issues have been addressed, I am honouring my repeated stance by clearing way for the election of the new Speaker,” the former deputy speaker said in her final address to the House as its convener.

Stressing on the need for an all inclusive democratic system, Tumbahangphe further stated that our actions and practice, and not just words, are instrumental in honouring this very essence of a democracy. “I hope the political parties and leaders represented in this parliament agree with me when I say that inclusion and representation of all segments of society in upper tiers of the state will further and truly strengthen democracy.”

“I am grateful I, as a single indigenous woman, got the opportunity to lead this esteemed organ. I will continue to contribute to the creation of a prosperous and a just society through some other role,” she said in her parting note.

A secretariat meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Sunday, decided to request Tumbahangphe to step down from the position of deputy speaker which would make way for the appointment of a new Speaker.

The secretariat meeting also decided to nominate Agni Sapkota as the HoR Speaker.

Tumbahangphe had earlier made a claim for the speaker’s post, reiterating to the party leadership that she had experience and qualification required for the post of speaker and she should be given a chance to contest for the same.

However, NCP (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal responded to the deputy speaker saying they would discuss the issue in the party and let her know their decision, but that she should be ready to accept what they decide as she was also a party member.

The position of HoR Speaker has remained vacant since the resignation of Krishna Bahadur Mahara in October after he was accused of attempt-to-rape.

