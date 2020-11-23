After PM Oli, Chinese envoy meets NCP co-chair Dahal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As tensions escalate in ruling Nepal Communist Party over undying differences between two factions, Chinese ambassador to Nepal has yet again expedited meetings with top leaders of the party.

After a hush-hush meeting with Prime Minister and co-chair of NCP KP Sharma Oli on November 17, Envoy Hou Yanqi has now met his co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

According to sources, Dahal and Yanqi met on Monday morning.

PM Oli, who was adamant on averting the secretariat meeting scheduled for November 18, had shown some flexibility and attended the meeting after holding talks with Yanqi the former day. The Prime Minister had even called a cabinet meeting coinciding with the pre-scheduled Secretariat meet.

This is not the first time that the Chinese ambassador has expressed ‘deep interest’ in the internal dynamics of the ruling party as rift between warring factions peak.

Early in May, envoy Yanqi had intensified political meetings, with top guns of the ruling party, as the NCP (NCP) was on the verge of a split.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe will be arriving in Nepal on an official visit next week.

