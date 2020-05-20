Anyone wishing can get tested

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The government has decided that anyone wishing to get tested for coronavirus can do so from any of the laboratories approved by the National Public Health Laboratory.

Even asymptomatic people can get themselves tested using rapid diagnostic test or polymerase chain reaction method after paying the requisite fee.

“This is applicable to Nepalis as well as foreigners,” said Devkota. “The procedure for testing was approved today. Hospitals and fees for testing the samples are yet to be decided,” said Devkota.

