Nepal | May 20, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > Anyone wishing can get tested

Anyone wishing can get tested

Published: May 20, 2020 10:29 am On: Kathmandu
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: The government has decided that anyone wishing to get tested for coronavirus can do so from any of the laboratories approved by the National Public Health Laboratory.

Even asymptomatic people can get themselves tested using rapid diagnostic test or polymerase chain reaction method after paying the requisite fee.

“This is applicable to Nepalis as well as foreigners,” said Devkota. “The procedure for testing was approved today. Hospitals and fees for testing the samples are yet to be decided,” said Devkota.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Companies use kidnap insurance to guard against ransomware attacks

Share Now:

Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world’s political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as “WannaCry”, insurers say.

French researchers find way to unlock WannaCry without ransom

Share Now:

French researchers said on Friday they had found a last-chance way for technicians to save Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims’ computers first infected a week ago.

Ancient ornamental stud stolen from Pompeii; site closed

Share Now:

Officials say an ancient ornamental bronze stud has been stolen from an exhibit inside the Pompeii archaeological site.

Pamela Anderson and Lady Gaga rally to cause of Julian Assange

Share Now:

“Baywatch” actress Pamela Anderson retweeted a smiling selfie of Julian Assange on Friday after Sweden dropped its investigation into the Wikileaks founder, reviving intrigue around the couple’s rumored romance.

Iran state TV declares Rouhani wins vote for second term

Share Now:

Iran’s state television has declared incumbent President Hassan Rouhani the winner of the country’s presidential election, giving him a second four-year term to see out his agenda calling for greater freedoms and outreach to the wider world.

Wedding of the year? British royalty and reality TV flock to Pippa’s marriage

Share Now:

With royalty as in-laws and a reality TV star rumoured to be the best man, it is little wonder that excited British tabloids have dubbed this weekend’s marriage of Pippa Middleton, younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, the wedding of the year.

Cambodian parties begin election campaign amid crackdown

Share Now:

Cambodian parties on Saturday launched campaigns for June 4 local elections against the backdrop of a political crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has vowed to stay on after more than three decades in power.

Hugh Jackman’s secret? He didn’t know wolverines are real

Share Now:

After playing Wolverine in nine movies, Hugh Jackman arguably knows more about the superhero than anyone. But that wasn’t always the case.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times