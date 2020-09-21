Bancharedanda landfill site to be completed by mid-October

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20

State Minister of Urban Development Rambir Manandhar said construction of a sanitary landfill site at Bancharedanda on the border of Nuwakot and Dhading districts will be completed by mid-October.

During monitoring of the under-construction landfill site today, State Minister Manandhar also said it would come into operation for sustainable waste management produced in Kathmandu valley.

“Though the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delay in completing the construction work, we are on the right track to start disposing of waste from October-end,” he said.

The landfill site is expected to accommodate the valley waste for at least 25 years after its completion.

The government has instructed the contractor to hand over the new landfill site within the stipulated time while according high priority to the closure and post-closure maintenance of Sisdole Landfill Site in Nuwakot.

The government had started disposing of waste produced from the valley at Sisdole Landfill Site on 5 June 2005. After the holding capacity of Sisdole reached its saturation point, the government managed the valley-produced waste at Aletar of the same district.

Contract for construction of the new landfill site was awarded to Lumbini-Koshi and Neupane JV. The contractor failed to complete the construction even within the revised work schedule of 7 January 2020.

The under-construction project spreads over 1,792 ropanis land. The valley produces an average of 1,045 metric tonnes of garbage daily. Kathmandu alone produces daily waste of 516 metric tonnes.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook